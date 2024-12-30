'Danger to life' alert as snow and winds of up to 75mph to hit Lancashire on New Year's Day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Forecasters say “heavy and persistent snow” across the region may bring disruption on Wednesday.
The extreme conditions could cause power cuts and interference to other services such as phone coverage.
Residents were also warned to prepare for travel delays on roads and cancelled rail or air travel.
A yellow weather warning for snow covering all of the county will be in place from 9am on Wednesday until 3am on Thursday.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “ A band of rain in association with a deep low pressure system moving in from the west pushes east on Wednesday.
“This is likely to turn to snow as it moves into cold air across the northern half of the UK.
“2-5 cm and locally nearer 10 cm of snow accumulations are possible widely, with 10-15 cm and locally 20-25 cm over hills with significant drifting due to strong winds.”
A deep area of low pressure is also set to bring strong winds of up to 75mph to the county on New Year's Day.
Forecasters said flying debris, such as tiles blown from roofs and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, could pose a danger to life.
Roads and bridges may also close, resulting in longer journey times or cancellations.
“Gusts of 65-75 mph are likely around coasts and hills, especially in the south and west, with 50-60 mph gusts likely fairly widely inland,” the Met Office said.
A yellow weather warning for wind covering all of the county will be in place from 9am on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.