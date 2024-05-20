A new sculpture entitled “Dandy”, portraying a large dog made in steel, has just been installed on Station Road, up the steps from Booths’ Clitheroe store.

It is already a hit with locals, especially those with dogs, who have started posting images of their dog next to Dandy.

This marks the end of a long journey which began with the artist’s idea to tell the story of the Pendle Witches in a new way, in Clitheroe town centre, through a piece of public art.

Its creator, Dutch-born, Lancashire based sculptor Marjan Wouda, was inspired by accounts such as the one made by young James Device during his trial in 1612, of a ‘familiar spirit’ in the form of a black dog whom he named “Dandy”.

Marjan said: “Our stories are a testament to those intertwined lives, and here in Lancashire we have many, from giant cows and cats to talking hares and dogs.

“The Dandy sculpture invites us to celebrate what makes this town, in this landscape setting, unique.”

Booths have supported the idea of a sculpture for Clitheroe from the outset by offering a location as well as funding towards its installation.

Edwin Booth, Chairman of Booths, said: “My family has a history in Lancashire stretching back over 200 years and we value the heritage of our county.

“It is our hope that the story of Dandy will provide interest and enjoyment to local families and visitors to Clitheroe.”

Clitheroe and Ribble Valley residents and businesses have brought Dandy to life through a crowdfunding campaign led by Clitheroe’s Chamber of Commerce.

On Thursday May 16, the sculpture was unveiled in a ceremony by Clitheroe’s Mayor assisted and the deputy Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire.

Tour guide and local storyteller, Simon Entwistle, said: “To my knowledge, this is the only public sculpture representing a familiar.

“Representing this in the form of a sculpture is a wholly original way of engaging people with it.”

Keeping the story alive and relevant for younger people, a group from Ella Shaw’s Academy of Art performed a poem on the night, especially written by local poet, Alison McNulty, to give ‘voice to the dog’.

Why not follow our East Lancashire Facebook Page for more news in the area.

1 . Dandy sculpture 1 Locals have been taking pictures of their dogs next to the sculpture Photo: Dandy sculpture 1 Photo Sales

2 . Dandy sculpture 2 The veil coming off Dandy at the unveiling ceremony. Photo: Derren Lee Poole Photo Sales

3 . Dandy sculpture 3 The crowd funding team of backers and dignitaries. Photo: Derren Lee Poole Photo Sales