A man who died after a crash in Burnley was “loved and liked by everybody,” his family said.

A white BMW 1 series and an off-road electric bike collided outside the Coal Clough pub at around 11.35pm on Wednesday.

The rider of the electric bike - Tommy Jenkins, 35, from Newton-le-Willows - suffered “serious injuries” and sadly died in hospital.

Tommy Jenkins sadly died after a crash outside the Coal Clough pub in Burnley | Lancashire Police

Paying tribute to Tommy, his family said: “Tommy Joe was a loving son, husband, brother and dad.

“He was well known within his community, loved and liked by everybody, who lived life to the fullest.

“Losing Tommy Joe is such a massive shock and loss to his family and throughout his community whose hearts will never be healed again.

“He was a family man who loved and lived for his family - his children being his pride and joy.

“Gone but never forgotten forever and always in our hearts

“Tommy Joe Jenkins. Known as the man of men.”

Officers investigating the cause of the collision continued to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage from the area.

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1457 of December 11.