A four-month-old Dachshund who suffered a broken leg when his big brother - a 14-year-old Doberman-black Labrador named Freeman slipped and fell on top of him is doing well.

The injury happened as Janina Brocklesby, from Lytham St Annes, was walking little four-month-old Rizzo with Freeman.

Four-month-old Dachshund Rizzo who suffered a broken leg when his big brother - a 14-year-old Doberman-black Labrador named Freeman slipped and fell on top of him. | UGC

Janina told how Freeman suddenly slipped and toppled on top of poor Rizzo and it was immediately clear the mini Dachshund had come off second best to Freeman.

Freeman and Rizzo | UGC

Ms Brocklesby said: "Rizzo is a mini Dachshund, just a few months old, and our big dog Freeman is a 14-year-old rescued, black Lab-Doberman cross.

“We were out for a walk when Freeman suddenly slipped and fell on her.

"I knew there was a problem straightaway as Rizzo was crying lots and had a visible injury.”

They then went to the emergency vets where she stayed overnight before being referred to Kentdale Referrals the following morning.

Rizzo received specialist treatment at Kentdale Referrals, in Milnthorpe, and has since made a full recovery.

The pup's medical journey was overseen by Graham Hayes, a small animal surgery specialist.

The X-rays he commissioned highlighted a spiral fracture in the puppy's tibia bone.