Cyclist seriously injured in Longton crash
A man in his 50s has suffered serious injuries after he was knocked off his bike in Longton on Monday (October 18).
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 11:12 am
Updated
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 11:14 am
Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene, outside the Spar shop in Liverpool Road, after the cyclist was stuck by a car at around 7.30pm.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics before he was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance.
"We sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene of the crash," said North West Ambulance Service. "A man in his 50s suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital."
Lancashire Police said the driver stopped at the scene and no one has been arrested.