Cyclist seriously injured in Longton crash

A man in his 50s has suffered serious injuries after he was knocked off his bike outside the Spar shop in Liverpool Road, Longton on Monday evening (October 18). Pic: Google

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene, outside the Spar shop in Liverpool Road, after the cyclist was stuck by a car at around 7.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before he was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance.

"We sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene of the crash," said North West Ambulance Service. "A man in his 50s suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital."