Customers flock to check out Preston's newly-opened MB Chicken outlet

MB Chicken, the largest Canadian-owned quick serve chicken restaurant, has officially landed in Preston with locals flocking to Church Street to celebrate the grand opening of its newest UK store.

BBC Radio Lancashire’s John ‘Gilly’ Gillmore was on hand as special guest to cut the ribbon and welcome the first customers through the doors.

To mark the occasion, the team gave away 100 free Big Mary® sandwiches, with queues forming early and a fantastic reception from the local community.

Co-owner of MB Chicken Preston, Pritpal Dhillon said: “The store is now open seven days a week, serving fresh, hand-breaded, made-from-scratch chicken - the Canadian way.

“We’ve been blown away by the response so far and can’t wait to welcome even more people through our doors.”

BBC Radio Lancashire’s John ‘Gilly’ Gillmore (second right) joins the MB Chicken team for the Preston bramch's grand opening | MB Chicken

MB Chicken, the Canadian fast-food chain, officially opened its first UK location in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, in February 2024. They have since opened a second location in Belfast

The Preston branch is now open seven days a week: 11am to 11pm Sunday to Wednesday, and 11am to 3am Thursday to Saturday (Miller Arcade, 5-6 Church Street.

Delivery via the MB Chicken app, Just Eat, Deliveroo, and the comany says Uber Eats will be launching soon.