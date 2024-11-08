A village pub which suddenly closed two years ago is set to get a new lease of life - with a “fine dining” offering.

The Grapes in Town Road, Croston, closed down in 2022 and was put on the market with a £425,000 price tag.

But now things are looking up for the 18th century Grade II-listed hostelry, as refurbishment works approved in September look set to get underway. This week plans have been entered with Chorley Borough Council, seeking permission for a site cabin while the project is completed by Leafsturn Ltd.

The Grapes, Croston | google

What is happening?

The statement issued to Chorley Borough Council in relation to the approved plans said: “The proposed use it to remain as a public house/hotel with guest room accommodation and fine dining/restaurant facilities. Some minor alterations are proposed internally to provide a layout change to the guest accommodation area. The main lounge bar and dining area/kitchen are to remain as existing with the exception of an internal pier being removed.

“It is proposed to maintain the original building externally with sensitive reinstatement of any areas of damaged render. The property is essentially to remain in its original appearance whilst repairing and restating any areas that are required. All windows are to be replaced (or repaired if practical to do so) with double glazed units. The primary front elevation is to be provided with matching hardwood sash windows.”

Covered seating area

Plans to create a new dining area in the car park have also been approved. The applicant said: “External works are proposed to simply provide external seating and minor landscaping works and the provision of a covered seating area. All of these external works take place on the existing large car park, and has been historically used with external seating previously. Physical structures are limited to paved landscaping, timber covered balcony and small edging walls to sperate the parking area form the seating area. The primary parking area and entrance are to remain unchanged.”