Crossroads crashes in Broughton to be tackled with new traffic calming measures

More traffic calming measures are coming to the centre of Broughton after a series of collisions at a crossroads in the village.

The junction of Garstang Road, Whittingham Lane and Woodplumpton Lane was controlled by traffic lights until the Broughton bypass opened to traffic in October last year.

The signals were switched off after most vehicles were diverted onto the new James Towers Way.

But the former bottleneck has gained a new notoriety as the site of several crashes.

A report presented to Lancashire County Council’s cabinet reveals “a minority of drivers” are failing to observe the new give way system at the junction and the 20 mile-per-hour speed limit which has been put in place.

Members approved a new road layout which will be created as part of wider work to improve the public space in the newly-quietened village centre. The plan includes:

***Narrowing Whittingham Lane and giving priority to eastbound traffic. Westbound vehicles approaching the crossroads should be slowed as a result.

***Introducing a cycle bypass for westbound cyclists and a cycle path on the west side of Garstang Road.

***Providing a new footway on the west side of Garstang Road.

The westbound bus stop on Whittingham Lane will also have to be relocated to accommodate the new design.

Member for Highways, Keith Iddon, told the cabinet meeting the improvements would make Broughton “a better place for people to live”.

Council leader Geoff Driver described the scheme as “superb”.

Some residents had complained that the changes would cause congestion on Whittingham Lane and that the relocation of the bus stop would result in a loss of privacy for the households close to where it would be moved.

But council officers concluded in their report that although delays were possible at peak time, road markings would indicate priority and that there would be adequate visibility.

It was also noted that bus services at the relocated stop were infrequent and passenger numbers low.

A suggestion to reintroduce traffic lights was dismissed on the grounds that it would cause confusion.