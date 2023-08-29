Police said they have attended incidents of anti-social behaviour in the town centre daily.

Incidents included “criminal damage, littering, intimidation, harassment, verbal abuse and noise nuisance”.

Youths were also caught on CCTV climbing onto the roof of a local community centre and using it as a “risky playground”.

Youths were caught climbing on roofs in Accrington town centre (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers subsequently urged parents to “make sure they know what their children are up to over the summer holidays”.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Hanging out with your friends is not a crime but many youngsters can find themselves being drawn into anti-social behaviour which then can lead into criminality.