News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’

Youths caught climbing on roofs, swearing, littering and damaging property in Accrington town centre

Youths were caught climbing on roofs, littering and intimidating members of the public in Accrington town centre.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 13:43 BST

Police said they have attended incidents of anti-social behaviour in the town centre daily.

Incidents included “criminal damage, littering, intimidation, harassment, verbal abuse and noise nuisance”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Youths were also caught on CCTV climbing onto the roof of a local community centre and using it as a “risky playground”.

Youths were caught climbing on roofs in Accrington town centre (Credit: Lancashire Police)Youths were caught climbing on roofs in Accrington town centre (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Youths were caught climbing on roofs in Accrington town centre (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

Officers subsequently urged parents to “make sure they know what their children are up to over the summer holidays”.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Hanging out with your friends is not a crime but many youngsters can find themselves being drawn into anti-social behaviour which then can lead into criminality.

“Officers will be conducting high visibility foot patrols within the hot spot areas on a daily basis to combat the rise in ASB within Accrington town centre.”