Youths caught climbing on roofs, swearing, littering and damaging property in Accrington town centre
Police said they have attended incidents of anti-social behaviour in the town centre daily.
Incidents included “criminal damage, littering, intimidation, harassment, verbal abuse and noise nuisance”.
Youths were also caught on CCTV climbing onto the roof of a local community centre and using it as a “risky playground”.
Officers subsequently urged parents to “make sure they know what their children are up to over the summer holidays”.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Hanging out with your friends is not a crime but many youngsters can find themselves being drawn into anti-social behaviour which then can lead into criminality.
“Officers will be conducting high visibility foot patrols within the hot spot areas on a daily basis to combat the rise in ASB within Accrington town centre.”