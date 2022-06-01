A teenage girl was verbally abused by a group of boys in Town Hall Street at around 6pm on Sunday, April 24.

One of the group then physically assaulted her “simply because of how she looked”.

Following CCTV enquiries, police released an image of a man they wanted to identify in connection with the attack.

Do you know this person? Police want to speak to them after a young girl was subjected to transgender abuse and attacked in Great Harwood. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

PC Nagina Ahmed, of the East Hate Crime Unit, said: “This was an appalling incident where a young girl has been abused and then physically assaulted simply because of how she looked.

“I would ask anyone who knows this individual to come forward and speak to us.

“Hate crime causes great distress to its victims and we are committed to investigating all crimes and incidents motivated by hate, supporting victims and bringing offenders to justice.”

Anybody who recognises the youth in the image should call 101, quoting log number 1257 of April 24.