Police were called to reports two boys were walking along the frozen canal near to Bolton Road on Wednesday afternoon (December 14).

Officers attended the scene alongside paramedics, firefighters and a team from the Rivers and Canals Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After searching the area for several hours, it transpired the nobody was at the scene.

A major search operation was launched after two boys were spotted walking along the frozen canal near to Bolton Road, Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“This took resources away from other emergency situations at this very busy time of year for all emergency services,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“We know that water safety is in the national news after the tragic loss of life in the West Midlands over the weekend and we want to remind you of the devastating consequences that entering frozen water can have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Falling into the water can cause cold water shock, which affects your muscles, nerves and brain power, making it almost impossible to get to safety or even ask for help – loss of consciousness can lead to loss of life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

What should I do if I see someone in need of help?

- Stay away from the edge of bodies of water, as uneven terrain can make slips and falls more likely

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Do not walk or climb onto the ice to attempt a rescue

- Shout to the casualty to ‘keep still’ and offer reassurance to keep them calm

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Try and reach them from the bank using a rope, pole, tree branch, clothing tied together or anything else which can extend your reach

- When reaching from the bank, lie down to avoid being pulled onto the ice – this spreads your weight more evenly

Advertisement Hide Ad

- If you cannot reach them, slide something which floats, such as a plastic bottle or football, across the ice for them to hold onto to stay afloat whilst help is on the way

- Keep dogs on a lead when they're near the ice, and don't throw sticks or toys onto the ice

Advertisement Hide Ad

- If a pet falls in, do not go into the ice or water to rescue them, move somewhere where the dog can climb out and call them to you

- In emergencies, dial 999

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the Solihull tragedy?

Emergency services were called to Babbs Mill Park in the Kingshurst area of Solihull at around 2.36pm on Sunday (December 11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was reported four children had been playing on the ice and fallen through into the lake.

Those pulled from the water were given immediate life support by ambulance and fire service personnel before being rushed to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three of the boys – aged 11, 10 and eight – sadly died later in the day.

On Wednesday (December 14), it was confirmed a fourth boy, aged six, had also died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Midlands Police said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy.