Yorkshire police find missing 15 year old Linh Le found safe and well after ten arrests

Yorkshire police have found missing 15 year old Linh Le safe and well following the arrests of ten people.

Linh, a tourist from Vietnam, disappeared from a tour group in York city centre on Tuesday, August 6.

Yorkshire police initially said Linh, who is not believed to speak any English, "could be anywhere in the country".

The force said that Linh had been found safe and well on Monday night, but insisted they could not reveal where she had been found for "operational reasons".

As the manhunt got underway, officers arrested 8 people in Yorkshire, and two more - a man and a woman - in Staffordshire, in connection with the case.

Yesterday, a 25 year old man appeared at York Magistrates' Court charged with child abduction and facilitating a breach of immigration laws.

Seven of those arrested have since been released under investigation, but two others remain in police custody for questioning.