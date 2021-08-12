Wyre Council wins case against 'serial fly-tipper' who blighted sites across the region

The order comes after Wyre Council won a prosecution case against serial fly-tipper Richard James at a hearing at Blackpool Magistrates court.

The court heard how Mr James, of Dixon Street in Bolton, was responsible for numerous fly-tipping incidents in rural Wyre going back to 2019.

Coun David Henderson, Leader of Wyre Council, said: “We are incredibly pleased with the court’s ruling on this case. Many members of the public do not realise that fly tipping is a criminal offence and carries serious consequences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rubbish dumped by serial fly-tipper Richard James at sites across rural Wyre.

“I was pleased to hear the Judge also recognised how serious fly-tipping offences are and called them ‘a blight on the community’.”

A further £250 was awarded to his victims for the payments they made to him for having the waste removed from their properties, which then went on to be fly-tipped across rural Wyre.

Coun Henderson added: “I would like to thank our officers that worked tirelessly to find the culprit behind these serial fly tipping offences.

The rubbish dumped by serial fly-tipper Richard James. After a hearing at Blackpool Magistrates Court, Mr James, from Bolton, was given a 100 hours unpaid work order, and ordered to pay compensation of £2,310 to Wyre Council for the cost of removing the waste.

“Mr James resides in Bolton, but chose to ply his trade and fly-tip in Wyre, but even though he lived some distance away, our officers accumulated the necessary evidence to put before the courts to ensure a successful prosecution.”

The rubbish dumped by serial fly-tipper Richard James at sites across rural Wyre.