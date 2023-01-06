Police were called on Monday (January 2) after a homeowner discovered their property in Ross Street had been burgled.

The occupant is a 90-year-old man who fought for his country in World War 2 and was rewarded for his bravery with medals.

The offenders stole a number of his medals and a Nikon camera after making a “very untidy search of the rooms”.

Burglars stole medals from a 90-year-old World War 2 in Darwen (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers have since ascertained the offence was committed between the hours of 10am to 6pm on New Year’s Eve.

“The items stolen are more of a sentimental value and we would love to be able to find the persons responsible and return the gentleman’s medals,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you noticed any suspicious activity in the area or have seen these medals since the burglary, call 101 quoting LC-20230102-0720.

