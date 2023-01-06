WWII medals stolen from 90-year-old war veteran during residential burglary on New Year’s Eve in Darwen
Burglars stole medals from a 90-year-old World War 2 veteran during a residential burglary in Darwen.
Police were called on Monday (January 2) after a homeowner discovered their property in Ross Street had been burgled.
The occupant is a 90-year-old man who fought for his country in World War 2 and was rewarded for his bravery with medals.
The offenders stole a number of his medals and a Nikon camera after making a “very untidy search of the rooms”.
Officers have since ascertained the offence was committed between the hours of 10am to 6pm on New Year’s Eve.
“The items stolen are more of a sentimental value and we would love to be able to find the persons responsible and return the gentleman’s medals,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
If you noticed any suspicious activity in the area or have seen these medals since the burglary, call 101 quoting LC-20230102-0720.