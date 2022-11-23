2. Failed to stop

This Audi failed to stop in Liverpool and when it was seen in Preston, it failed to stop again. It was 'stung' by police and then driven the wrong way along the A583 before being boxed in on Chain Caul Way where it rammed police vehicles The driver was arrested at the scene. A police spokesman said: "Thankfully nobody was injured and there was only minor damage."

Photo: Lancs Police