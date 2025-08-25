Women aged 52 and 48 arrested after undercover police sting in Leyland

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 25th Aug 2025, 09:37 BST
Two women were arrested and drugs and cash seized after a police sting in Leyland.

Plain-clothed officers from the South Ribble Neighbourhood Policing team spotted a vehicle acting suspiciously in Forrester Close last Monday (August 18).

Lancashire Police said a search of the vehicle revealed a substantial amount of cannabis, mobile phones and around £800 in cash.

A search was then conducted at a house in Bannister Drive where the force said a large amount of suspected Class A drugs were seized and sent away for testing. More cash was also recovered.

Plain-clothed officers spotted a vehicle acting suspiciously in Forrester Close, Leyland on Monday (August 18). Two women, aged 52 and 48, were arrested after a search of the vehicle revealed a substantial amount of cannabis, mobile phones and around £800 in cash | Google

A 52-year-old woman from Leyland and a 48-year-old woman from Chorley were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A and Class B drug. Both have been released under investigation.

A police spokesperson said: “Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

“It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.”

