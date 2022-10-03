News you can trust since 1886
Woman will not face manslaughter trial following Heysham house explosion in which toddler died

A woman will not now face a manslaughter trial following a Heysham house explosion in which a toddler died.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 12:07 pm

In December of last year, Sharon Greenham, 52, of Ambleside Avenue, Lancaster, was charged with manslaughter, theft from a meter/automatic machine and criminal damage.No evidence will now be offered against Sharon Greenham in respect of the manslaughter and criminal damage offences.

She will however face a trial in relation to a theft of gas charge at a later date.

The charges were brought in relation to Operation Kelton – the fatal gas explosion in Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham on May 16, 2021, which killed toddler George Arthur Hinds.

George Arthur Hinds, aged two years and 10 months, who died following a suspected gas explosion in Heysham.