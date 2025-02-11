A Lancashire woman in her 50s has been charged after allegedly making 87 nuisance calls to 999.

The calls were made to the Lancashire Police control room over the last two months, preventing the force’s call handlers from dealing with genuine emergencies.

Angela Schillaci, 51, of New Ground Court, Burnley was charged with intentionally/recklessly causing a public nuisance. She has been bailed to appear at court at a later date.

A police spokesperson said: “Over the last 2 months, Lancashire Police's control room received 87 calls from a number whereby no request was made and it was clear the person calling was preventing our call takers from dealing with genuine emergencies.

“Tonight (Monday, February 10), officers from Burnley Neighbourhood have charged Angela Schillaci, 51, of New Ground Court, with Intentionally / recklessly causing a public nuisance.

“She has been bailed to appear in court at a later date.”

The force spokesperson added: “Can we take this opportunity to please remind everyone that 999 should only be used in emergencies and to utilise our online reporting tool for non emergencies.

“By doing this, you allow us to help the people who really need our help at that moment and we can continue protecting the most vulnerable in our communities.

“Lancashire Police will not tolerate the misuse of the 999 system. Thank you.”