A woman is wanted by police in connection with a theft at an Iceland store in Skelmersdale.

Police were called to reports of a theft at the Iceland store located in the Concourse Shopping Centre on July 12.

The incident is believed to have occurred at around 11:40am.

Officers want to speak to this woman following a theft in Skelmersdale | Lancashire Police

Officers on Monday (August 12) released a CCTV image of a woman they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now asking for your help.”

If you recognise the woman or have CCTV footage from the area, call 101 quoting log number 0574 of July, 12 2024.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.