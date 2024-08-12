Woman wanted in connection with theft at Iceland Foods in Skelmersdale

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 14:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A woman is wanted by police in connection with a theft at an Iceland store in Skelmersdale.

Police were called to reports of a theft at the Iceland store located in the Concourse Shopping Centre on July 12.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident is believed to have occurred at around 11:40am.

Officers want to speak to this woman following a theft in SkelmersdaleOfficers want to speak to this woman following a theft in Skelmersdale
Officers want to speak to this woman following a theft in Skelmersdale | Lancashire Police

Officers on Monday (August 12) released a CCTV image of a woman they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now asking for your help.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you recognise the woman or have CCTV footage from the area, call 101 quoting log number 0574 of July, 12 2024.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceLancashireIcelandCCTVPolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice