Woman wanted in connection with assault at Chick-Fill-A in Preston city centre
A woman is wanted in connection with assault at a takeaway in Preston.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The assault occurred at Chick-Fill-A on Church Street at around 1.45am on December 10, 2023.
Officers on Friday (January 12) released a CCTV image of a woman they wanted to speak to in connection with the attack.
If you recognise the woman, call 101 quoting LC-20231209-1520.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.