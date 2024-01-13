News you can trust since 1886
Woman wanted in connection with assault at Chick-Fill-A in Preston city centre

A woman is wanted in connection with assault at a takeaway in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th Jan 2024, 10:10 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2024, 10:12 GMT
The assault occurred at Chick-Fill-A on Church Street at around 1.45am on December 10, 2023.

Officers on Friday (January 12) released a CCTV image of a woman they wanted to speak to in connection with the attack.

Officers want to speak to this woman in connection with an assault in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police) Officers want to speak to this woman in connection with an assault in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
If you recognise the woman, call 101 quoting LC-20231209-1520.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

