Woman wanted after several items stolen from Holland & Barrett store in Accrington
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman is wanted by police after several items were stolen from a store in Accrington.
The theft occurred at the Holland & Barrett store which is located in the Arndale Centre at around 12.50pm on Tuesday, April 30.
The offender selected several items from the shelves before hiding them on their person and walking past the till area.
Police said they made “no attempt to pay for the goods”.
Officers on Wednesday released a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to in connection with the theft.
If you recognise the person, call 101 or e-mail [email protected] quoting LC-20240430-1598.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.