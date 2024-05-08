Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman is wanted by police after several items were stolen from a store in Accrington.

The theft occurred at the Holland & Barrett store which is located in the Arndale Centre at around 12.50pm on Tuesday, April 30.

Officers want to speak to this woman in connection with a theft at a Holland & Barrett store in Accrington (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The offender selected several items from the shelves before hiding them on their person and walking past the till area.

Police said they made “no attempt to pay for the goods”.

Officers on Wednesday released a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to in connection with the theft.

If you recognise the person, call 101 or e-mail [email protected] quoting LC-20240430-1598.