Officers are eager to hear from anyone who can help identify the woman, pictured on CCTV, after a racially aggravated assault in St John’s six months ago.

Police say a man was attacked outside Pound Emporium at around 5.30pm on September 1, 2021 and they want to speak to the woman as part of its investigation.

Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident reference 1245 of September 1.

Police want to identify this woman after a man was attacked in a racially aggravated assault outside Pound Emporium in St John’s Shopping Centre, Preston at around 5.30pm on September 1, 2021

Lancashire Police has been approached for further details on the assault.

