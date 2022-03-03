Woman wanted after racist attack in Preston shopping centre
A young woman is wanted by police after a racist attack inside a Preston shopping centre.
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 12:52 pm
Updated
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 12:53 pm
Officers are eager to hear from anyone who can help identify the woman, pictured on CCTV, after a racially aggravated assault in St John’s six months ago.
Police say a man was attacked outside Pound Emporium at around 5.30pm on September 1, 2021 and they want to speak to the woman as part of its investigation.
Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident reference 1245 of September 1.