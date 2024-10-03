Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A terrified young woman was chased through her local park by a man with a knife who screamed “I’m going to kill you!”

The woman ran for her life after the man brandished a knife in Ashton Park and threatened to murder her at around 1pm on Sunday afternoon.

She had been walking with her dog while her partner played with their children in another area of the park, when she saw the man approach her with blood on his face.

She said: “I was just sat on a bench waiting for my partner with the kids to catch up, and he was shouting his head off but I didn’t take it in, I was just minding my own business.

“But he then pulled a knife out of his pocket and began running towards me, shouting ‘I’m going to f***ing kill you!’”

“I just ran and got away as fast as I could. I was in absolute shock.”

Police searched Ashton Park after a woman reported a man had threatened her with a knife on Sunday, September 29 | LEP

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the man came from the direction of McDonald’s at the Docks. He was described as Asian and was wearing a grey jacket with black pants. She said he had blood smeared over the right side of his face.

The woman reported her frightening encounter to Lancashire Police. Officers searched the park and surrounding area, but did not find the man. The force said it believes the man was armed with a penknife.

Other park users reported seeing the man, with some saying they were verbally abused and threatened by him. However, no knife was reported by the other witnesses.

A man with blood on his face also startled shoppers at Morrisons on the Docks, where he was reported to have left blood stains on the cash machines outside the supermarket.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report at 1.06pm on Sunday (September 29) that a man had threatened a woman with a penknife on Ashton Park, Preston.

“Officers attended and searched the area. Enquiries are continuing.

“Any witnesses or anyone with information, please contact 101 – log 0589 of September 29, 2024.”