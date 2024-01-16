A woman was sexually assaulted on a train at Preston railway station.

A woman was sexually assaulted at Preston railway station on a train travelling from Lancaster to London Euston.

The incident occurred as the woman walked through the coach to find a seat at 11.13am on Tuesday, December 19.

British Transport Police on Tuesday (January 16) released a CCTV image of a woman they wanted to identify.

A spokesperson for BTP said: "Detectives would like to speak to the woman in the image as they believe she may have information that could help their investigation."

Anyone who recognises her is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting 212 of December 19, 2023.