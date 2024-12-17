A woman was sexually assaulted at Preston railway station and police have shared images of the suspect.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman was sexually assaulted on board a train arriving into Preston railway station at around 10.44am on Friday, October 25.

British Transport Police have released images of the suspect and are urging anyone who recognises him to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police believe the man in the images may have information which could help with their investigation into reports of a sexual assault at Preston railway station on Friday, October 25 | British Transport Police

A spokesperson for the force said: “Do you recognise this man?

“Officers investigating an incident of sexual assault are today releasing these images in connection.

“At around 10.44am on Friday, October 25, a woman was on board a train arriving into Preston railway station when she was sexually assaulted by a man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers believe the man in the images may have information which could help with their investigation.”

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 287 of October 26.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.