Woman sexually assaulted at Preston railway station as British Transport Police share image of suspect
The woman was sexually assaulted on board a train arriving into Preston railway station at around 10.44am on Friday, October 25.
British Transport Police have released images of the suspect and are urging anyone who recognises him to get in touch.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Do you recognise this man?
“Officers investigating an incident of sexual assault are today releasing these images in connection.
“At around 10.44am on Friday, October 25, a woman was on board a train arriving into Preston railway station when she was sexually assaulted by a man.
“Officers believe the man in the images may have information which could help with their investigation.”
Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 287 of October 26.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.