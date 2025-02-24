Woman raped at Preston hotel in Garstang Road as police launch investigation

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 24th Feb 2025, 15:31 GMT
A woman was raped at a hotel in Preston at the weekend.

Lancashire Police were called to the property in Garstang Road, Fulwood at 4.25am on Saturday.

The force said an investigation is under way but no arrests have been made at this stage.

CSI officers examined the scene on Saturday and the woman is being supported by specialist officers.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.25am on Saturday, February 22 to a property on Garstang Road, Fulwood, to a report that a woman had been raped.

“Our officers are investigating, and the woman is being supported.

“Anyone with information, please contact 101, quoting log 0171 of February 22.”

