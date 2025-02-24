Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman was raped at a hotel in Preston at the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police were called to the property in Garstang Road, Fulwood at 4.25am on Saturday.

The force said an investigation is under way but no arrests have been made at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CSI officers examined the scene on Saturday and the woman is being supported by specialist officers.

Police responded to reports that a woman had been raped at a hotel in Garstang Road, Fulwood in the early hours of Saturday morning (February 22) | Getty

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.25am on Saturday, February 22 to a property on Garstang Road, Fulwood, to a report that a woman had been raped.

“Our officers are investigating, and the woman is being supported.

“Anyone with information, please contact 101, quoting log 0171 of February 22.”