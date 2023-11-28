A woman is wanted by police following a robbery at a hotel in Blackpool.

A person was assaulted and money was assaulted at the H Hotel in Hornby Road at around 8am on August 20.

Officers released CCTV images of a woman they wanted to identify on Tuesday (November 28) as they believed she may be able to help the investigation.

PC Sally Blair, of Blackpool Police, said: “We have followed a number of lines of enquiry and are now at a point where we are asking for the public’s help.

“In particular we would like to speak to the woman in the CCTV image.

“Though the incident occurred in Blackpool, we believe the woman may be from Preston.

“If you recognise her, or if the woman herself sees this appeal, we would urge you to get in touch.”