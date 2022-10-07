News you can trust since 1886
Woman arrested on warrant in Bolton-le-Sands

A woman was arrested on warrant at an address in Bolton-le-Sands yesterday (Thursday).

By Michelle Blade
Friday, 7th October 2022, 10:20 am - 1 min read

BTP Lancashire @BTP Lancs said on their Twitter page thirteen hours ago: “Officers attended an address in #BoltonLeSands where a female was #arrested on warrant.

"She had failed to appear at court in #Manchester in August for an assault case.

"She will be kept in custody overnight.”

Police arrested a woman on a warrant at an address in Bolton-le-Sands.

