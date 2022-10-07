Woman arrested on warrant in Bolton-le-Sands
A woman was arrested on warrant at an address in Bolton-le-Sands yesterday (Thursday).
By Michelle Blade
Friday, 7th October 2022, 10:20 am
- 1 min read
BTP Lancashire @BTP Lancs said on their Twitter page thirteen hours ago: “Officers attended an address in #BoltonLeSands where a female was #arrested on warrant.
"She had failed to appear at court in #Manchester in August for an assault case.
"She will be kept in custody overnight.”
An arrest warrant is a legal order issued by the Courts that allows officers to arrest someone in relation to criminal proceedings.