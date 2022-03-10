Woman arrested after suspected cannabis and cash seized in Leyland drugs raid

Officers raided an address in Leyland on Wednesday (March 9) following “information relating to the alleged supply of drugs in the area”.

Suspected cannabis, cash, mobile phones and scales were seized after the home was searched alongside a police dog.

A 39-year-old woman from Leyland was arrested on suspicion of drugs - possession with intent to supply - other than Class A.

She remained in custody on Thursday afternoon (March 10).

Anyone worried about the supply of drugs in their area can contact the police by calling 101.

In an emergency, call 999.

A woman was arrested after a quantity of suspected drugs were recovered in Leyland. (Credit: Lancashire Police)