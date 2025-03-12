Preston woman, 50, arrested in hospital after being found engulfed in flames near torched car in Ingol

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 12th Mar 2025, 12:37 BST
Residents were horrified after a woman suspected of torching a car was found engulfed in flames on a Preston estate last night.

The 50-year-old was rushed to hospital with burns after she was found injured near the scene in Barry Avenue, Ingol at around 10.50pm.

A 50-year-old woman was taken to hospital with burn injuries and later arrested on suspicion of arson after a car was set on fire in Clevedon Road, Ingol at 10.50pm last night (Tuesday, March 12)
While in hospital, she was arrested on suspicion of setting fire to a car which was found ablaze in a pool of petrol on the driveway of a nearby home. She has since been discharged and taken into custody.

Neighbours watched with horror as the suspected arsonist panicked and began rolling around on the ground - a technique known as "stop, drop, and roll” - as she frantically tried to extinguish the flames consuming her.

Police, ambulance and fire crews attended and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment. Lancashire Police said she has was arrested on suspicion of arson and an investigation is under way.

The force is asking witnesses and those with CCTV/doorbell/dashcam footage to get in touch.

The 50-year-old was rushed to hospital with burns after she was found injured near the scene in Barry Avenue, Ingol at around 10.50pm last night. She was later arrested on suspicion of arson after a car was found ablaze on the driveway of a nearby home
A police spokesperson told the Post: “At 10.51pm on Tuesday, March 11 we were called to reports of arson on Clevedon Road, Ingol, Preston.

“It was reported that a car was on fire.

“A 50-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment and later arrested on suspicion of arson.

“An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing.

“If you witnessed this incident, have any CCTV/doorbell/dashcam footage or any information that can help us, please call 101 quoting log 1459 of March 11.”

