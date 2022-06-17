Woman, 37, steals over £46k from Morecambe social club

Gemma Louise Evans, 37, of South Road, Morecambe pleaded guilty to stealing £46,398.04 from the Jubilee Social Club when she appeared at Lancaster Magistrates Court.
The court heard she stole the money over a three year period from January 1, 2019 to February 2, 2022.
She will be sentenced on June 24.
A written statement issued by the Management Committee of the Jubilee Club and seen by the Lancaster Guardian, said: “During the theft the financial records for the club were falsified to conceal the theft and as such the Jubilee Social club are unable to present a true record of the club's profit and loss for 2020-2021 so we are unable to hold an AGM. “We are planning to hold an annual meeting later in the year once we have a set of trading figures to present to you.
“We do plan to hold an emergency meeting in the near future. At this meeting we plan to show how the theft was covered up, how it was identified and how we are proposing to take the club forward.
“We would like to thank all members for being patient with the committee and staff during this tough time, the law has had to be allowed to run its course and that meant that we were not allowed talk about the case. We do appreciate all the kind words of help and support that we have received.”