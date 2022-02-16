A man and women were in a takeaway in Darwen Street when they got into an altercation with a man at around 11.40pm on November 22.

When they left the takeaway and headed towards Blackburn railway station, they were followed by the man and his friends.

When the victim - a man in his 20s - tried to run away, he was caught by the group and assaulted near the Premier Inn hotel in One Cathedral Square.

Detectives investigating an assault in Blackburn have released the description of a witness they are keen to speak to.

The woman who was with the man managed to run to a nearby pub and seek help.

Detectives on Wednesday (February 16) said a number of enquiries had been made and they were now keen to speak to a potential witness.

The female witness spoke to a man about the assault in the A&E department at Royal Blackburn Hospital at around 9.30pm on November 24.

She is described as Asian, in her 20s or 30s, with long dark straight hair which was parted down the middle.

She was wearing black trousers, a long black puffer coat with a grey fur hood, a long grey scarf, black socks and black shoes/slippers.

DC Linda Scott, of East CID, said: "This was a shocking and cowardly attack which left the victim with very serious injuries.

"We have made a number of enquiries, including identifying some of the individuals from the offending group, and we now need to speak to the woman described above who we believe may have significant information which could assist our investigation."

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 0002 of November 23, 2021.

You can also visit the Lancashire Police website by clicking HERE.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

