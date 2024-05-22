Witness sought by Lancashire Police following attempted robbery on King Street in Accrington
A witness is being sought by police following an attempted robbery in Accrington.
Officers were called to a report of a robbery on King Street at around 8am on Friday, May 10.
Detectives believe a man may have witnessed the offence and got out of his van to help the victim and offer her a lift.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, but we are asking for your help to identify a potential witness. .
“We want to stress that this man is being treated as a witness and is not thought to be involved in the attempted robbery in any way.
“If this is you, or if you know who this witness is, please contact us on 101 quoting log 0492 of May 10.”
Paul Couldwell, 33, of Meadoway, Accrington was charged with attempted robbery following the incident.
He was later remanded to prison awaiting trial.