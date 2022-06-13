Detectives investigating the incident are keen to speak to a woman who may hold important information.

Police were called at shortly before 4.30am yesterday (Sunday, June 12) to a report that a man had been punched during an altercation outside Glow nightclub, Dalton Square causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

The man, aged in his 20s, who was part of a group who had been inside the club earlier but had been ejected, is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

Police are appealing for a witness to come forward after a man was left in a critical condition in hospital after being punched in a fight outside Glow nightclub.

A 31-year-old man from Leigh has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives are especially keen to speak to a woman who they believe had an interaction with one or more of the group of men inside the club earlier in the evening.

Detective Insp Dylan Hrynkow, of Lancaster CID, said: “This incident has left a young man very poorly in hospital and my thoughts are with his family at this time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“I am particularly keen to speak to a woman who we understand had some interaction with at least one of the group inside the club which she reported to the management. She may be able to help our investigation and I’d be grateful if she could come forward if she sees this appeal.”