Paul Inskip was found with "serious injuries" after police were called to an address on Harley Street at around 3.20pm on Saturday, March 2.

He was taken to hospital where later died on Saturday, March 9.

A post-mortem examination showed Mr Inskip, 55, from Burnley, died from a head injury.

Officers on Wednesday confirmed three people - a woman in her 40s and two men in their 30s – had been arrested on suspicion of assault.

They were later bailed pending further enquiries.

Det Chief Inspector Tracey McMurdo, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: "My thoughts remain with Mr Inskip's loved ones at this time.

"While we still don't know how Paul came by his injury, we are doing all we can to try and establish this so we can give them some answers.

"I would appeal to anyone who saw or spoke to Paul on that Friday or Saturday to come and speak to us so we can try to piece together what happened to him."

Detectives urged anyone who saw or spoke to Paul on either March 1 or on the morning of March 2 to get in touch.

He may have appeared confused or disorientated, police said.

Officers also wanted to hear from any motorists with dashcam who may have been in the area during that time, specifically on Harley Street, Ainslie Street, Pink Street and Woodbine Road.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 0767 of March 2.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.