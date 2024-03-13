Lancashire Police helicopter joins manhunt for Audi driver in Bamber Bridge and Clayton Brook
and live on Freeview channel 276
The police helicopter was deployed to help search for a suspicious driver last night.
The chopper was spotted circling low over Bamber Bridge and Clayton Brook at around 9pm as police gave chase to a driver who refused to stop.
The suspect was seen driving at high speed along Great Greens Lane and around the Clayton Brook estate in a bid to escape from officers.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
A black Audi was later found abandoned in a cul-de-sac around Daisy Meadow and officers discovered a large quantity of cannabis inside the vehicle.
A number of mobile phones were also recovered but the driver and any passengers had already fled. The police helicopter continued its search for the suspects and the dog unit also joined the hunt but no arrests were made.
Lancashire Police said enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.
A police spokesperson said: "At around 9pm yesterday, our officers were involved in a pursuit with a car in Bamber Bridge, Preston.
"The car was found, and inside the car, our officers discovered a large quantity of cannabis, and a number of mobile phones. Enquiries are ongoing."