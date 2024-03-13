Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police helicopter was deployed to help search for a suspicious driver last night.

The chopper was spotted circling low over Bamber Bridge and Clayton Brook at around 9pm as police gave chase to a driver who refused to stop.

The suspect was seen driving at high speed along Great Greens Lane and around the Clayton Brook estate in a bid to escape from officers.

A black Audi was later found abandoned in a cul-de-sac around Daisy Meadow and officers discovered a large quantity of cannabis inside the vehicle.

A number of mobile phones were also recovered but the driver and any passengers had already fled. The police helicopter continued its search for the suspects and the dog unit also joined the hunt but no arrests were made.

Lancashire Police said enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.

A police spokesperson said: "At around 9pm yesterday, our officers were involved in a pursuit with a car in Bamber Bridge, Preston.