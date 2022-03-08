Mystery of Wigan car park under police scrutiny for eight days
Mystery surrounds a Wigan industrial estate car park which has been the focus of police activity for more than a week.
The vehicle compound remained taped off today (Tuesday March 8) with a patrol vehicle nearby.
And while Greater Manchester Police have acknowledged that it is a site of interest to its force major incident team, it is not revealing further details.
This has led to widespread speculation on social media as to what has prompted such activity, one theory being that it is somehow tied in with the violent death of Christopher Hughes.
A member of the public said that police had been at the scene since March 1.
The Marsh Green 37-year-old disappeared in mid-February and, after police issued a missing persons appeal, his remains were found on White Moss Road North, Skelmersdale on February 22.
Five men have since been charged with his murder, are currently in custody and set to appear before a Manchester Crown Court judge on April 8.