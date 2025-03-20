A violent prisoner remains on the run after escaping from a prison van on the M55 in Preston.

Jamie Cooper, 33, was being transported to Lancaster Magistrates Court when he broke free on the motorway near junction 2 around 8.54am yesterday.

He managed to escape after faking a medical emergency and overpowering escort officers when the GEO/Amey van pulled over on the motorway.

A GEOAmey spokesperson said: "We can confirm the escape of a detained person from a GEOAmey escort vehicle this morning.

“Whilst in transit to Lancaster Magistrates Court the vehicle had to pull over on the M55 in the Catforth area to deal with an on-board medical emergency.

“The detained person involved in this emergency then overpowered and evaded the escort officers and escaped from the vehicle. Lancashire Police have been informed and are currently searching for the escaped prisoner."

Cooper had been charged with assaulting a police officer and criminal damage and was due to stand before magistrates in Lancaster on Wednesday.

Searches are ongoing and officers are in the area on high visibility patrol as they continue their hunt for Cooper today.

“Jamie Cooper is still wanted,” said Lancashire Police today, as the force appeals for help to trace him.

Cooper - who has links to Blackpool and Bolton - is described as 5ft 7in, with a medium build and short, cropped hair. He is thought to be wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and black trainers.

“Do not approach him” warn police

Lancashire Police say they are treating his escape “incredibly seriously” are warning the public not to approach the 33-year-old if they spot him.

A spokesperson for the force said: “If you see Cooper, do not approach him, but call 999 and let us know straight away.

“We know that this may be concerning to hear about, but we want to reassure you that incidents like these are extremely rare in Lancashire and it is something we are taking incredibly seriously.

“Searches and an investigation are ongoing, and you will see an increase in our officers in the area as they continue their enquiries. If you have any concerns, please do approach them as they are out and about.

“If you can assist our enquiries in any way, please get in contact with us on 101 quoting log 0237 of 19th March.”