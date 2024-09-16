Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 31-year-old who was branded a ‘nuisance’ for driving his quad bike around Skelmersdale’s streets has been jailed for six months.

Iann Fenney, 31, of Parker Crescent, Ormskirk was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison and has been disqualified from driving for 2 years 133 days.

On Wednesday, September 4, Fenney was spotted driving a quad bike in an anti-social manner down Northway in Skelmersdale.

Despite trying to get away from officers by going off-road and covering his face, officers recognised Fenney, and he was later located and the bike was seized.

Following a search of his home address, officers also found a quantity of cannabis and Fenney was arrested and charged with driving whilst disqualified, driving without a license, driving without insurance and possession of a Class B drug. He’s now serving a six-month sentence for the offences.

Sgt Dave Butcher from West Lancs Neighbourhood Policing team said: “It’s great to see that a quad bike which has been causing nuisance has been taken off the roads and can no longer be an issue for local residents.

“Off-road bike and quad nuisance is something that our local community has raised as a real issue. I hope that this sends out the message that we are listening, and we are committed to working alongside our partners to tackle it.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about these types of vehicles being ridden inappropriately to let us know about it so that we can work to stop it.”