Welsh police believe missing boy, 16, might be in Preston
A 16-year-old boy missing from his home in Wales might have travelled to Preston, say police.
Police have appealed for help finding the boy after he disappeared in Barry, South West Wales on Tuesday (January 4).
The teenager, named only as Brandon by police, was last seen in North Walk, close to Barry Hospital.
Brandon has links with the Preston area and officers searching for him say he might have travelled here by train.
The teenager is around 5ft 11in tall, of stocky build with brown hair – which is long on top – and has green/brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black padded North Face jacket, a white Armani T-shirt, blue jeans and black Nike trainers.
Anyone who may have seen him, or who has information which will help find him, is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference number 2200005002.
You can go to: https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo, or send South Wales Police a private message on Facebook/Twitter.
You can email [email protected] or phone 101.
