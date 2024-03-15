It was a busy week for Lancashire Police and the courts.
From convicted killers to a fatal motorway crash and an armed robbery on a Morrisons store - these are the incidents which made the headlines this week...
1. Armed robbery at Morrisons store
Staff at the Morrisons Daily store in Astley Village where left shaken after an armed robbery on Wednesday night. Armed with a hammer, the pair stormed inside at 9.55pm - just minutes before the shop was due to close - grabbing a member of staff working behind the till and demanding money. They terrorised two shop workers, smashing a Perspex glass shield, ripping it off the counter and threatening the frightened pair with the hammer. The thieves fled the scene with approximately £1,000 in cash from the till, said Lancashire Police. Fortunately, no staff were harmed but the pair - a man and a woman - are said to have been left 'traumatised' by the robbery. No arrests have been made but Lancashire Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch quoting log number LC-20240313-1429.
2. Missing man wanted by police
Michael Ridings, who is missing from his home in Fleetwood, is also wanted on recall to prison. The 70-year-old was last seen on Victoria Road West in Cleveleys at around 7.40pm on Thursday. He was last seen wearing blue Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a grey t-shirt and a black gilet which has brown fur around the hood over a blue parka coat. Michael was also wearing black trainers with white soles, as seen in a CCTV image released by police. He is described as 5ft 8in tall, of a large build with short, white hair. Officers said he may appear confused. Michael has links to Fleetwood, Cleveleys, Blackpool, Preston, Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire. The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Michael. If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 1008 of March 13.
3. Search for man wanted on recall to prison
A police search continues for Blackburn man Ashley Barratt wanted on recall to prison. Barratt is of medium build and has brown hair. Officers on Thursday released two new CCTV images of Barratt in the hopes someone may recognise him. If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 01254 353246 or email [email protected]
4. Taxi driver stabbed in stomach
A Hackney cab driver was stabbed in the stomach as he sat in his vehicle on Whitegate Drive at around 11.30pm on Wednesday. His dashcam was also stolen. The victim – a man in his 30s – was taken to hospital where police said he remained in a "serious but stable condition" on Thursday. Officers said the enquiry is "still very much in its early stages and further information will be released as the enquiry progresses." If you have any information or footage of the incident, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting 1505 of March 13.