We put your questions to the Lancashire Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden - this is what he said

Why don’t you introduce more traffic stops for random breathalysing and drug testing? When will the Police take domestic violence seriously? Why do you simply fob people off with a crime number and expect them to accept it without any investigation? When are you going to deal with speeding in the town? Many of the people of Chorley are literally terrorised and feel threatened by anti-scoial behaviour Why don’t the police arrest the drug dealers and the people who sell them on?