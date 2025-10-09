This footage shows the moment Nicolette Goldrick was arrested after attempting to abduct a baby girl in Blackpool.

Saturday, May 10 was a sunny day, the 7-month-old girl was in her pram in Blackpool with her parents close by when Goldrick walked up to the pram wearing sunglasses and a medical-type face mask, removed the brake, and attempted to walk off with the child.

The baby’s parents, and passers-by intervened, and thankfully the baby did not come to any harm.

Goldrick walked away from the scene, and a report was made to the police. The 51-year-old then returned to the scene, hours later, whilst enquires to locate her were ongoing, and quickly left again when the baby’s parents recognised her.

Following those enquiries, Goldrick was located and arrested on suspicion of kidnap. It was then that she spat at police officers and was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Goldrick, 51, of Marton Drive, Blackpool, was charged with attempted abduction and common assault.

She pleaded guilty in July and was sentenced to twelve months in prison at Preston Crown Court this week.

The baby’s mum said: “When it was happening, I was in shock. I couldn’t believe what was happening under my nose, in front of my eyes and all I could think about was getting my baby back from her.

“This thing has ruined our lives in an unspeakable way. Nicolette Goldrick is not only a danger to the public in general but a serious danger to children generally.”

DC Ian Peachy, of Blackpool CID said: “Nicolette Goldrick saw an innocent baby sat in her pram that day and brazenly walked up and tried to take her from her parents, in what must have been a terrifying moment for them.

“They have shown real strength throughout the proceedings, and you will have heard in the baby’s mum’s victim personal statement how much of an effect this has had on their lives.

Nicolette Goldrick, 51, took to the stand at Preston Crown Court to be sentenced for the attempted abduction of a baby girl. | Lancs Police

“She then left the scene, and attempted to evade our officers, before spitting in their face upon arrest. This type of behaviour will not be tolerated in our county.

“It’s not for me to comment on the sentence passed, but I do hope that the baby’s family can now begin to move forward in their lives knowing Goldrick has been brought to justice.”