Michael Lucas, 32, of Bath Street, Southport, appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on June 1 where he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent.

A judge at Bolton Crown Court sentenced Lucas to 28 months’ imprisonment on Monday October 24.

The hearing was told that on Sunday February 6, Lucas approached Colin Spicer – a gateline officer for Carlisle Support Services on behalf of train operator Northern – on duty at Wigan Wallgate station and asked to be let through the barriers without a ticket.

CCTV of Michael Lucas during the attack.

His request was denied and after a brief argument with the staff, he left the station only to return later the same evening again wishing to travel without a ticket.

CCTV footage played in court showed the moment Lucas forced himself through the ticket barriers and grabbed a member of rail staff by the throat.

He then let go of the 55-year-old and punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

British Transport Police officers seized his possessions, tracked him down and he was arrested three days after the assault.

Mr Spicer, from Poolstock, was left with significant injuries including fractures to his eye socket, cheekbone and jaw, following the unprovoked attack, for which he required treatment at Wigan Infirmary.

Chris Jackson, regional director for Northern, said: “This was a sickening attack on a member of staff who was just going about his work assisting customers.

“We will not tolerate abusive behaviour of any sort towards our colleagues and we welcome the sentence that has been passed down this week.”

Adrian White, chief operating officer at Carlisle Support Services, added: “We were saddened to hear about the attack on Mr Spicer, no one should be subjected to this when going about a days work. Whilst recovering, Colin received full support from Carlisle Support Services and Northern.

“As part of our commitment to ensuring staff and public safety, Carlisle Support Services will continue to provide rigorous staff training on conflict management and resolution."

After the attack, he fled the station and dropped his mobile phone and driving licence as he did so.

BTP Det Sgt Stephen Kite said: “This was a particularly vicious and unprovoked attack on a member of rail staff and I’m pleased Lucas has been served a lengthy spell behind bars.

“The safety of those travelling and working on the rail network is our utmost priority, and no one should be subjected to such barbaric violence for simply doing their job.

“I hope this result serves as a warning to anyone who commits a violent crime on the railway – we will catch you and bring you to justice.