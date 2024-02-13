Watch the moment a heartless burglar targets grieving woman's home while she attends dead fiancé's memorial
A heartless criminal was captured on CCTV as he burgled the home of a grieving woman, as she was out scattering her husband-to-be's ashes.
The short video clip shows the moment a man targeted the home, before breaking in to steal a number of highly sentimental items.
The unsuspecting victim was scattering her fiancé's ashes at a memorial service in Blackpool, as the man - dressed all in black - robbed their house.
He made off with a wedding ring and a collection of jewellery and other valuables.