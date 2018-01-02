WATCH: Roundabout chaos as van almost collides with lorry

Police have released footage of what has been described as 'completely unacceptable' driving.
The footage - recorded from a Lancashire Police car's dash camera at 8:10am this morning (January 2) - shows a white van turning right at Cemetary Island roundabout in New Hall Lane, Preston, when the lane it is in is for ahead only.
The van narrowly avoids colliding with a HGV turning right, with the van undertaking the large vehicle to turn down Blackpool Road.
In a tweet, Lancashire Road Police said: "Driver stopped, given stern words, and reported for driving without due care and attention. Completely unacceptable driving."
They added: "Our Central Ticket Office will decide how best to deal.