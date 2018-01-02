WATCH: Roundabout chaos as van almost collides with lorry

Police have released footage of what has been described as 'completely unacceptable' driving.

The footage - recorded from a Lancashire Police car's dash camera at 8:10am this morning (January 2) - shows a white van turning right at Cemetary Island roundabout in New Hall Lane, Preston, when the lane it is in is for ahead only.

The white van wrongly turned right at Cemetery Island roundabout in New Hall Lane, almost colliding with a HGV. Photo via Lancs Road Police.

The van narrowly avoids colliding with a HGV turning right, with the van undertaking the large vehicle to turn down Blackpool Road.

In a tweet, Lancashire Road Police said: "Driver stopped, given stern words, and reported for driving without due care and attention. Completely unacceptable driving."

They added: "Our Central Ticket Office will decide how best to deal.