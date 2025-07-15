Watch Lancashire Police detectives and CSI investigate blood-soaked scene after attempted murder in Preston

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are trying to piece together what happened in a blood-soaked Preston street.

Lancashire Police have taped off parts of New Hall Lane in Preston after they responded to reports of a man being stabbed in New Hall Lane.

The victim was found shortly after 12.15am this morning with a number of lacerations and stab wounds.

Police and CSI at the scene of an attempted murder in New Hall Lane in Prestonplaceholder image
Police and CSI at the scene of an attempted murder in New Hall Lane in Preston | NW

He was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital where he remain in a stable condition, say police.

Five men have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The men are aged 21, 24, 26, 45 and 52.

Police and CSI at an address in Arnhem Road, off New Hall Lane, where a man was violently attacked around midnightplaceholder image
Police and CSI at an address in Arnhem Road, off New Hall Lane, where a man was violently attacked around midnight | Lancashire Police

A woman aged 46 has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They are all in custody.

Detectives and CSI are currently speaking to neighbours and assessing the scene to establish what happened.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 quoting log 0020 of July 15th.Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

