Watch moment van brazenly ram-raids Preston jewellers Whittles in broad daylight

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 16:01 BST
The moment a van smashed its way into a Preston jewellery store in a brazen ram-raid in a busy city centre

Police were called to the scene in Fishergate after Whittles jewellers came under attack around 5.30pm on Monday.

The ram-raid caused extensive damage to the store, but fortunately no-one was injured and no items were reported stolen.

The van driver fled the scene but was later arrested and taken into custody.

In the video, a man - believed to be a brave member of the public or a Whittles security guard - is seen standing next to the shattered window as he attempts to block the van from entering the store.

Nicholas Maxwell, 38, of Lorraine Avenue, Fulwood is charged with multiple offences after a silver van smashed its way through the windows of Whittles jewellery shop in Fishergate, Preston on Monday eveningNicholas Maxwell, 38, of Lorraine Avenue, Fulwood is charged with multiple offences after a silver van smashed its way through the windows of Whittles jewellery shop in Fishergate, Preston on Monday evening
The van is seen driving at the man before reversing and speeding away through the city centre.

Lancashire Police said Nicholas Maxwell, of Lorraine Avenue, Fulwood has since been charged with common assault of an emergency worker, using threatening words/behaviour, burglary with intent to steal, driving with excess alcohol and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

He was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court today (October 2).

Damage caused to Whittles Jewellers on Fishergate by a ram raid yesterday.Damage caused to Whittles Jewellers on Fishergate by a ram raid yesterday.
End of an era

Founded 162 years ago, Whittles Jewellers has been a staple on Preston’s high street for decades and last week announced it was to rebrand for the first time in its history.

The store will reopen in October and will be known as Loupe, part of the Beaverbrooks group who acquired Whittles in November 2020.

