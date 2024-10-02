Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The moment a van smashed its way into a Preston jewellery store in a brazen ram-raid in a busy city centre

Police were called to the scene in Fishergate after Whittles jewellers came under attack around 5.30pm on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ram-raid caused extensive damage to the store, but fortunately no-one was injured and no items were reported stolen.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The van driver fled the scene but was later arrested and taken into custody.

In the video, a man - believed to be a brave member of the public or a Whittles security guard - is seen standing next to the shattered window as he attempts to block the van from entering the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicholas Maxwell, 38, of Lorraine Avenue, Fulwood is charged with multiple offences after a silver van smashed its way through the windows of Whittles jewellery shop in Fishergate, Preston on Monday evening | LEP

The van is seen driving at the man before reversing and speeding away through the city centre.

Lancashire Police said Nicholas Maxwell, of Lorraine Avenue, Fulwood has since been charged with common assault of an emergency worker, using threatening words/behaviour, burglary with intent to steal, driving with excess alcohol and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court today (October 2).

Damage caused to Whittles Jewellers on Fishergate by a ram raid yesterday. | Neil Cross

End of an era

Founded 162 years ago, Whittles Jewellers has been a staple on Preston’s high street for decades and last week announced it was to rebrand for the first time in its history.

The store will reopen in October and will be known as Loupe, part of the Beaverbrooks group who acquired Whittles in November 2020.