Watch CCTV footage of man wanted in connection with rape of Burnley teenager
The victim was approached by a man in Colne Road, near to Sainsbury’s, at around 3-45pm on Monday, January 29. She was led to Bank Parade where she was subjected to a serious sexual assault. She was then subjected to a second serious sexual assault by the same man in Church Street.
In the footage, the man can be seen walking through Burnley Bus Station. A Major Incident Public Portal has been opened, and you can submit any information online through this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020123L25-PO1
Alternatively, you can contact police by calling 101 and quoting log 0929 of February 2, 2024. For immediate sightings, do not approach this man, but contact 999. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.