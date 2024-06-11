Watch as brave dad confronts gang armed with knives at Longridge Field Day

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 11th Jun 2024, 14:06 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2024, 14:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Families were horrified when a gang clad in black and balaclavas stormed a fun fair armed with knives.

The frightening incident was captured on camera at Longridge Field Day on Saturday.

Shocking video shows around five males march onto the park near the play area as children play nearby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The gang stormed onto the play area at Longridge Recreational Ground during Longridge Field Day on SaturdayThe gang stormed onto the play area at Longridge Recreational Ground during Longridge Field Day on Saturday
The gang stormed onto the play area at Longridge Recreational Ground during Longridge Field Day on Saturday | Submitted

But within seconds, one dad bravely charges up to the group and orders them to leave.

“Get off the f*cking park now lads!,” yells the man, as he confronts one of the youths allegedly armed with a knife.

“I mean it, put your f*cking knife down and get the f*ck off this park now!,” screams the man, as he pushes the black-clad youngster away from the play area.

One man bravely confronted the group and ordered them to "put their One man bravely confronted the group and ordered them to "put their
One man bravely confronted the group and ordered them to "put their | Submitted

Lancashire Police were called to the scene and a group of youths were told to leave. The force said no weapons were found and no one was arrested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Totally ruined the day”, says terrified mum

Mum-of-two Kayleigh Brindle was at the park with her young children when the incident unfolded.

She said: “I actually saw them walk onto the field with balaclavas and black sunglasses on whilst I was watching my kids on a ride.

“There were a few older men with them also. It was extremely intimidating and totally ruined the day for us.

“Two police officers turned up not long afterwards so we left.The same thing apparently happened last year. Not what you’d expect from a family event!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

The gang were clad in black and wearing balaclavas and face coveringsThe gang were clad in black and wearing balaclavas and face coverings
The gang were clad in black and wearing balaclavas and face coverings | Submitted

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.19pm on Saturday (June 8) to Berry Lane, Longridge, to a report of a disturbance.

“Officers attended and a group of youths were dispersed. No weapons were found.”

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number 0825 of June 8.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The organisers of Longridge Field Day told the Post: “We were unaware of the alleged incident on the day, I believe it occurred on the play area which we don't have any jurisdiction over.

“We have since been informed of an incident and believe that the police were in attendance.”

Related topics:Lancashire Police